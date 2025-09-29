Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Artivion Stock

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Artivion (NYSE: AORT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $43.83, along with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $38.80. Observing a 20.78% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $36.29.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Artivion. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $50.00 $41.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 Jeff Cohen Ladenburg Thalmann Raises Neutral $38.80 $32.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $41.00 $35.00 Daniel Stauder JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $42.00 $33.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $40.00 $36.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $45.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Artivion. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Artivion compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Artivion compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Artivion's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Artivion: A Closer Look

Artivion Inc offers cardiac and vascular surgeons a suite of aortic-centric solutions. The company's products include Aortic Heart Valve, Mitral Heart Valve, Aortic Allograft, Pulmonary Human Heart Valve, Pulmonary Patch, and Surgical Adhesive among others. The company's has two reportable segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X products, and other product revenues. The Preservation Services segment includes services revenues from the preservation of cardiac and vascular implantable human tissues. Company operates in North America, EMEA. LATAM, APAC. Maximum revenue is from North America.

Understanding the Numbers: Artivion's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Artivion's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Artivion's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Artivion's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.38%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Artivion's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.16%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Artivion's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.63, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

