10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $225.00 $183.2K 3.1K 1.7K LYFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $20.00 $126.2K 4.9K 1.2K RDW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $8.00 $27.0K 5.5K 999 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $85.00 $190.7K 5.5K 901 AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $16.00 $67.4K 5.3K 646 EMR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $130.00 $407.5K 779 413 FCEL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.00 $50.2K 1.0K 170 URI CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $940.00 $40.6K 280 126 SKYW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/17/26 $105.00 $115.2K 4 100 GEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $640.00 $40.7K 1.6K 78

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 9, 2026. This event was a transfer of 298 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $183.2K, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 3123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1729 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 670 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.2K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 4916 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RDW (NYSE:RDW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 5521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 999 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 74 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 502 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $190.7K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 5505 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 901 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 130 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 359 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.4K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 5380 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 646 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EMR (NYSE:EMR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 287 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $407.5K, with a price of $1420.0 per contract. There were 779 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FCEL (NASDAQ:FCEL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 375 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 1058 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 170 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding URI (NYSE:URI), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $940.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.6K, with a price of $4060.0 per contract. There were 280 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SKYW (NASDAQ:SKYW), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 193 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.2K, with a price of $1152.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GEV (NYSE:GEV), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 59 contract(s) at a $640.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.7K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 1658 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.