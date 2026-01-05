10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/09/26 $190.00 $61.5K 12.8K 32.4K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/09/26 $270.00 $63.0K 9.6K 14.2K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $40.00 $516.0K 98.1K 13.7K ONDS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $12.00 $33.6K 17.0K 8.3K IREN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $47.00 $53.2K 1.3K 6.2K BITF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $5.00 $45.1K 17.7K 2.4K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $11.00 $36.7K 10.7K 2.2K CIFR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $21.00 $200.0K 382 1.5K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $300.00 $35.1K 12.6K 1.2K TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $295.00 $38.6K 1.0K 852

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 9, 2026. This event was a transfer of 123 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 12859 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32446 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 9, 2026. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 9658 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 4000 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $516.0K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 98147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13713 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ONDS (NASDAQ:ONDS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 74 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 141 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $239.0 per contract. There were 17077 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 79 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.2K, with a price of $677.0 per contract. There were 1370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BITF (NASDAQ:BITF), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 164 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 1369 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.1K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 17789 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2442 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 280 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 10790 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CIFR (NASDAQ:CIFR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 164 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $200.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 382 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1543 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $1950.0 per contract. There were 12694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 280 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 1010 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 852 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.