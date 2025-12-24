Quantum Computing Unusual Options Activity For December 24

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with QUBT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Quantum Computing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $116,010, and 15, calls, for a total amount of $716,206.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $23.0 for Quantum Computing over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Quantum Computing's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Quantum Computing's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $23.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Quantum Computing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QUBT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.9 $11.6 $11.6 $23.00 $116.0K 371 100 QUBT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.3 $3.3 $3.3 $15.00 $99.0K 4.8K 301 QUBT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/02/26 $0.55 $0.5 $0.52 $11.50 $63.9K 291 12.4K QUBT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/02/26 $0.55 $0.5 $0.55 $11.50 $53.9K 291 9.2K QUBT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/02/26 $0.5 $0.45 $0.5 $11.50 $50.0K 291 8.3K

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc is an integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company that provides accessible and affordable quantum machines to the world today. Its products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technologies and products offer capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, as well as remote sensing applications.

In light of the recent options history for Quantum Computing, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Quantum Computing's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 7,794,983, with QUBT's price down by -2.56%, positioned at $11.43.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 85 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Quantum Computing

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $17.33.

* An analyst from Ascendiant Capital persists with their Buy rating on Quantum Computing, maintaining a target price of $25. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $15. * An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $12.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Quantum Computing options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.