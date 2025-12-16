10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DBRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $53.8K 13.2K 2.0K BAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/02/26 $53.50 $40.9K 13 1.0K GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $900.00 $310.8K 895 670 RPAY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $5.00 $116.1K 624 645 WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $92.50 $94.4K 1.1K 227 DAVE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $220.00 $116.4K 16 163 GEMI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $30.00 $87.1K 5.7K 148 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $80.00 $241.1K 182 134 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $50.00 $38.3K 355 109 OSCR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $20.00 $30.3K 2.2K 50

• Regarding DBRG (NYSE:DBRG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 439 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 73 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.8K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 13299 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2050 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on January 2, 2026. Parties traded 1077 contract(s) at a $53.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $38.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1087 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 148 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $310.8K, with a price of $2100.0 per contract. There were 895 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 670 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RPAY (NASDAQ:RPAY), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 184 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 645 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.1K, with a price of $176.0 per contract. There were 624 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 645 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC (NYSE:WFC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 276 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $92.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.4K, with a price of $945.0 per contract. There were 1197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAVE (NASDAQ:DAVE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 66 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 82 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.4K, with a price of $1420.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEMI (NASDAQ:GEMI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.1K, with a price of $1817.0 per contract. There were 5704 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 148 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 276 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $241.1K, with a price of $3445.0 per contract. There were 182 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 134 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST (NASDAQ:UPST), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.3K, with a price of $738.0 per contract. There were 355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OSCR (NYSE:OSCR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 184 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $607.0 per contract. There were 2249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

