10 Materials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $50.00 $114.9K 5.6K 1.3K NEM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/12/25 $97.00 $48.7K 498 461 SVM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/17/26 $10.00 $30.0K 780 287 HL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $71.2K 4.5K 254 USAR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $15.00 $27.9K 1.1K 160 AG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $12.00 $46.6K 7.6K 136 SA PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $30.00 $32.0K 57 100 PAAS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $40.00 $37.5K 5.4K 60 AU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $95.00 $28.7K 12 25 NUE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $160.00 $45.0K 87 25

• For AA (NYSE:AA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 99 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.9K, with a price of $378.0 per contract. There were 5626 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1375 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NEM (NYSE:NEM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 181 contract(s) at a $97.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 498 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 461 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SVM (AMEX:SVM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 218 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 780 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HL (NYSE:HL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.2K, with a price of $1425.0 per contract. There were 4552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding USAR (NASDAQ:USAR), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $399.0 per contract. There were 1151 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AG (NYSE:AG), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 400 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.6K, with a price of $778.0 per contract. There were 7649 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 136 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SA (NYSE:SA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 71 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 57 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PAAS (NYSE:PAAS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 400 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $1770.0 per contract. There were 5491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AU (NYSE:AU), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $1150.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NUE (NYSE:NUE), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 400 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $1800.0 per contract. There were 87 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

