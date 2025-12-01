10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $330.00 $299.9K 3.5K 4.8K NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $111.00 $42.2K 908 865 GOOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/12/25 $315.00 $58.8K 892 520 META PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $620.00 $65.8K 7.0K 479 IQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.00 $26.4K 3.8K 421 SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/17/26 $5.00 $33.5K 59 113 TMUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $230.00 $258.0K 475 100 SATS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $70.00 $26.0K 11.2K 100 ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $80.00 $36.2K 2.2K 90 BIDU PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $140.00 $47.8K 31 30

• For GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 81 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 163 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $299.9K, with a price of $1840.0 per contract. There were 3571 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4851 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 410 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $111.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $1760.0 per contract. There were 908 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 865 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.8K, with a price of $588.0 per contract. There were 892 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 520 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding META (NASDAQ:META), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 89 contract(s) at a $620.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.8K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 7068 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 479 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IQ (NASDAQ:IQ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 410 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 3846 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 228 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 108 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $311.0 per contract. There were 59 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMUS (NASDAQ:TMUS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 81 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $258.0K, with a price of $2580.0 per contract. There were 475 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SATS (NASDAQ:SATS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 11219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASTS (NASDAQ:ASTS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 199 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $905.0 per contract. There were 2287 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 90 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 382 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.8K, with a price of $3190.0 per contract. There were 31 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

