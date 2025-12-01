10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $280.00 $34.8K 26.2K 39.7K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/12/25 $185.00 $72.6K 31.7K 13.3K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $15.00 $121.5K 12.5K 7.2K MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/05/25 $250.00 $61.9K 3.2K 2.4K ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $200.00 $26.4K 2.5K 2.2K ABTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.00 $46.2K 41 2.0K VNET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $10.00 $45.0K 4.0K 2.0K AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $240.00 $136.9K 5.2K 1.4K BMNR CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $40.00 $52.0K 6.5K 1.4K HUT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $43.00 $908.6K 192 1.4K

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 147 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $237.0 per contract. There were 26255 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 227 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.6K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 31719 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13390 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 6750 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.5K, with a price of $18.0 per contract. There were 12569 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 5, 2025. Parties traded 246 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.9K, with a price of $252.0 per contract. There were 3204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2491 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 109 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $2648.0 per contract. There were 2557 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABTC (NASDAQ:ABTC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 578 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.2K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VNET (NASDAQ:VNET), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $22.0 per contract. There were 4089 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2011 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 109 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 456 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.9K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 5239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1483 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMNR (AMEX:BMNR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 137 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 6529 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1465 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HUT (NASDAQ:HUT), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 1400 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $908.6K, with a price of $649.0 per contract. There were 192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

