A Closer Look at Microsoft's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MSFT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 159 extraordinary options activities for Microsoft. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 39% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 24 are puts, totaling $1,738,637, and 135 are calls, amounting to $11,517,745.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $210.0 and $610.0 for Microsoft, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Microsoft options trades today is 3055.87 with a total volume of 199,772.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Microsoft's big money trades within a strike price range of $210.0 to $610.0 over the last 30 days.

Microsoft 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $27.1 $26.85 $26.99 $465.00 $539.8K 1.8K 363 MSFT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/17/26 $15.65 $12.35 $14.0 $420.00 $392.0K 6 280 MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $19.35 $19.15 $19.24 $475.00 $384.7K 2.4K 542 MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $55.25 $54.7 $54.87 $450.00 $329.3K 1.1K 411 MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $55.75 $55.45 $55.45 $450.00 $310.5K 1.1K 702

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

In light of the recent options history for Microsoft, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 15,301,704, the MSFT's price is up by 1.92%, now at $486.13.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 63 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Microsoft

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $612.0.

* An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on Microsoft, maintaining a target price of $645. * An analyst from Raymond James downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $600. * An analyst from Baird downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $600. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $575. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Microsoft, maintaining a target price of $640.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

