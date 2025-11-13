Alphabet Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Alphabet. Our analysis of options history for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) revealed 99 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 32% of traders were bullish, while 49% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 28 were puts, with a value of $3,317,743, and 71 were calls, valued at $10,102,302.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $370.0 for Alphabet over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alphabet's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alphabet's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $370.0 in the last 30 days.

Alphabet Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.8 $15.7 $15.74 $280.00 $1.7M 35.4K 802 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $17.8 $17.55 $17.72 $320.00 $880.8K 381 512 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.8 $8.7 $8.75 $300.00 $392.8K 28.9K 2.4K GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $118.55 $117.8 $117.8 $195.00 $294.5K 30 337 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $118.55 $117.8 $117.8 $195.00 $294.5K 30 337

About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV and YouTube Music, among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue. The firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) make up the rest.

In light of the recent options history for Alphabet, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Alphabet Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 12,845,429, the GOOGL's price is down by -2.54%, now at $279.42.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 82 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Alphabet

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $335.0.

* An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Alphabet, maintaining a target price of $335. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Alphabet with a target price of $330. * An analyst from Wolfe Research has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $350. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Alphabet with a target price of $330. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $330.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.