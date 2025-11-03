10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1000.00 $29.5K 1.1K 7.7K MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $40.00 $26.2K 3.3K 1.2K TGTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.00 $37.2K 10.3K 955 FULC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.00 $36.0K 3.2K 658 SDGR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $22.50 $63.9K 290 619 BMY CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $45.00 $33.2K 5.3K 582 CI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $260.00 $61.2K 10.9K 440 SUPN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $48.00 $28.8K 1.0K 332 ZTS PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $145.00 $122.0K 387 217 UNH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $310.00 $59.7K 1.0K 52

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding LLY (NYSE:LLY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 82 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 1125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7756 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 438 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 59 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 3393 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1213 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGTX (NASDAQ:TGTX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 74 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $1240.0 per contract. There were 10363 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 955 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FULC (NASDAQ:FULC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 3229 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 658 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SDGR (NASDAQ:SDGR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 609 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.9K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 619 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMY (NYSE:BMY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 319 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 61 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 5360 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 582 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CI (NYSE:CI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 438 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.2K, with a price of $3060.0 per contract. There were 10918 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 440 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SUPN (NASDAQ:SUPN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 1007 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZTS (NYSE:ZTS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.0K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 387 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH (NYSE:UNH), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 227 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.7K, with a price of $5435.0 per contract. There were 1077 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

