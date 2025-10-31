10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $450.00 $44.7K 9.9K 122.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $260.00 $34.0K 18.6K 17.4K NIO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/14/25 $7.50 $28.9K 416 4.9K SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $85.00 $42.0K 5.6K 1.0K NWL PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.00 $28.7K 1.7K 864 SBET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $27.00 $81.9K 110 719 HAS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $80.00 $27.9K 1.1K 355 CMG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/28/25 $40.00 $114.7K 378 186 CBRL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $35.00 $31.5K 98 176 CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $30.00 $54.1K 2.8K 159

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.7K, with a price of $446.0 per contract. There were 9904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 122023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 126 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 18610 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17412 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on November 14, 2025. Parties traded 499 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 416 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4908 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 5643 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1098 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NWL (NASDAQ:NWL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 189 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 1735 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 864 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBET (NASDAQ:SBET), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 168 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 718 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.9K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 719 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HAS (NASDAQ:HAS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 310 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 1191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 355 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG (NYSE:CMG), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on November 28, 2025. Parties traded 135 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.7K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CBRL (NASDAQ:CBRL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 77 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 105 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 98 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 140 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 157 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.1K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 2837 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 159 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

