10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $450.00 $41.7K 13.5K 70.1K CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/14/25 $320.00 $187.2K 7 5.4K AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/31/25 $227.50 $26.0K 4.7K 2.7K CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $26.00 $34.2K 788 2.1K SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $90.00 $72.4K 17.1K 1.1K MBLY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/28/25 $13.50 $26.4K 74 400 QS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.00 $51.6K 12.8K 351 BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $185.00 $156.3K 172 166 LULU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $175.00 $129.7K 13 131 MELI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $2300.00 $114.9K 270 128

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 116 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.7K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 13541 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on November 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 156 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $187.2K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5447 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 27 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $965.0 per contract. There were 4700 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 788 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 78 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.4K, with a price of $289.0 per contract. There were 17156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MBLY (NASDAQ:MBLY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 29 day(s) on November 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $13.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 74 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.6K, with a price of $516.0 per contract. There were 12850 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 442 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $156.3K, with a price of $3475.0 per contract. There were 172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 166 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 169 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 52 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.7K, with a price of $2495.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 131 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MELI (NASDAQ:MELI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $2300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.9K, with a price of $11490.0 per contract. There were 270 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.