10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $460.00 $39.7K 6.7K 38.0K CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/31/25 $400.00 $35.7K 2.5K 667 CBRL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $37.50 $37.2K 439 124 NKE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $70.00 $110.0K 565 94 ULTA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $570.00 $45.2K 233 53 BBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $75.00 $47.0K 412 41 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $255.00 $37.0K 2.5K 38 QS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.00 $29.8K 34.6K 33 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $130.00 $25.1K 4.9K 33 LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $240.00 $60.9K 1.1K 30

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 31, 2025. Parties traded 42 contract(s) at a $460.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $945.0 per contract. There were 6769 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38041 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 2554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 667 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CBRL (NASDAQ:CBRL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 79 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 124 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 814 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.0K, with a price of $1375.0 per contract. There were 565 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 94 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ULTA (NASDAQ:ULTA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $570.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.2K, with a price of $905.0 per contract. There were 233 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBY (NYSE:BBY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $1147.0 per contract. There were 412 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 232 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $1850.0 per contract. There were 2576 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $1105.0 per contract. There were 34672 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $1255.0 per contract. There were 4917 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LOW (NYSE:LOW), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 324 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.9K, with a price of $2030.0 per contract. There were 1167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

