10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $82.50 $27.0K 126 980 HON CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $230.00 $25.0K 10.7K 857 FER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $65.00 $131.4K 2 438 EOSE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $12.50 $37.1K 62.8K 222 ADP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $280.00 $101.9K 106 219 FTAI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/07/25 $205.00 $84.0K 1 202 DAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $57.50 $25.9K 659 110 VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $250.00 $97.1K 36 108 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $99.00 $27.9K 712 103 ICFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $100.00 $32.4K 0 60

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TXT (NYSE:TXT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 980 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HON (NASDAQ:HON), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 10762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 857 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FER (NASDAQ:FER), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 438 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $131.4K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 438 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EOSE (NASDAQ:EOSE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 445 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 47 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 62894 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 222 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADP (NASDAQ:ADP), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 57 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.9K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 219 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FTAI (NASDAQ:FTAI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 11 day(s) on November 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAL (NYSE:DAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 116 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 64 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 659 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VRT (NYSE:VRT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 200 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.1K, with a price of $1675.0 per contract. There were 36 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 81 contract(s) at a $99.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 712 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ICFI (NASDAQ:ICFI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 234 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

