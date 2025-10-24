10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/24/25 $440.00 $25.2K 16.1K 126.3K JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $31.00 $54.9K 11.2K 4.2K DKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/31/25 $32.00 $37.5K 191 3.3K GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $68.00 $383.6K 1.3K 1.5K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $235.00 $88.0K 67.5K 1.3K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $160.00 $59.3K 8.0K 1.2K MBLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $15.00 $91.9K 953 603 NCLH PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/24/25 $25.00 $43.2K 1.0K 309 QS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $12.00 $90.0K 19.6K 139 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/14/25 $5270.00 $60.4K 52 103

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 843 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 16148 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 126339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 413 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.9K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 11207 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 31, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3346 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1400 contract(s) at a $68.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $383.6K, with a price of $274.0 per contract. There were 1343 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1564 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.0K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 67558 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1371 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 95 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.3K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 8056 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1229 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MBLY (NASDAQ:MBLY), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 819 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.9K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 309 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 1042 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 309 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 448 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 19669 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on November 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $5270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.4K, with a price of $12080.0 per contract. There were 52 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.