10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $57.50 $140.0K 12.4K 2.1K NU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $16.00 $55.0K 2.1K 2.0K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $42.00 $149.3K 5.5K 1.6K AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $74.00 $27.8K 2.8K 880 BX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $150.00 $314.0K 2.2K 546 XYZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $80.00 $26.4K 7.3K 354 MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $470.00 $43.5K 557 151 BETR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $80.00 $145.0K 170 127 PFSI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $130.00 $89.0K 303 100 GS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/27 $680.00 $36.2K 27 95

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 12421 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2144 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NU (NYSE:NU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 2107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2095 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 85 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1676 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.3K, with a price of $89.0 per contract. There were 5510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1678 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 24, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $74.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 2808 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 880 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BX (NYSE:BX), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $314.0K, with a price of $628.0 per contract. There were 2222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 546 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XYZ (NYSE:XYZ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 7353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 354 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MA (NYSE:MA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 85 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 151 contract(s) at a $470.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $289.0 per contract. There were 557 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BETR (NASDAQ:BETR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $145.0K, with a price of $1450.0 per contract. There were 170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFSI (NYSE:PFSI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 120 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.0K, with a price of $890.0 per contract. There were 303 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS (NYSE:GS), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 602 day(s) on June 17, 2027. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $680.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $7246.0 per contract. There were 27 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 95 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

