10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BITF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $36.4K 68.0K 8.4K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $30.00 $163.4K 11.9K 6.0K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $23.50 $26.7K 3.4K 5.1K AVGO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/24/25 $340.00 $25.8K 3.3K 3.2K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $225.00 $42.0K 7.5K 2.3K IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $60.00 $63.1K 3.7K 2.2K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $170.00 $50.5K 20.2K 1.3K MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/24/25 $280.00 $42.5K 583 1.2K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/24/25 $170.00 $49.9K 2.4K 1.1K FIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $27.50 $42.3K 1.3K 1.0K

• For BITF (NASDAQ:BITF), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 85 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 68015 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 3500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $163.4K, with a price of $46.0 per contract. There were 11911 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6021 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $23.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 3471 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 24, 2025. This event was a transfer of 115 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 3308 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 31, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 7579 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2345 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on November 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.1K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 3778 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2281 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 148 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $2810.0 per contract. There were 20260 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 24, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 583 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 24, 2025. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.9K, with a price of $1110.0 per contract. There were 2498 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1142 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIVN (NASDAQ:FIVN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 650 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 1398 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

