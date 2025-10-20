10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $130.00 $29.6K 1.9K 1.3K META CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $720.00 $31.7K 10.4K 906 GOOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $300.00 $41.2K 5.4K 711 PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $33.00 $27.8K 2.2K 492 NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/24/25 $1245.00 $58.5K 198 484 LUMN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $4.50 $35.1K 1.9K 200 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $272.50 $25.0K 0 93 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $39.00 $44.3K 0 45 ASTS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $150.00 $26.7K 20 31 TMUS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $200.00 $34.9K 105 21

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $955.0 per contract. There were 1981 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1373 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META (NASDAQ:META), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 7 contract(s) at a $720.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $4542.0 per contract. There were 10474 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 906 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 241 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $1650.0 per contract. There were 5433 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 711 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS (NYSE:PINS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 273 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 2282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 492 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 24, 2025. This event was a transfer of 13 contract(s) at a $1245.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $4503.0 per contract. There were 198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 484 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LUMN (NYSE:LUMN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 452 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $4.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $351.0 per contract. There were 1957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 38 contract(s) at a $272.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 93 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTD (NASDAQ:TTD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 31 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.3K, with a price of $1431.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASTS (NASDAQ:ASTS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 823 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 3 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $8930.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMUS (NASDAQ:TMUS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $3180.0 per contract. There were 105 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

