10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $50.00 $25.7K 329 4.5K BKSY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $30.00 $56.2K 1.1K 1.8K RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $70.00 $25.9K 7.2K 809 EOSE CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $21.00 $38.3K 5.9K 792 NXT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $90.00 $275.0K 1.0K 510 HON PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $200.00 $42.9K 3.2K 331 PCAR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $105.00 $25.5K 550 274 CSX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $32.50 $77.5K 1.1K 165 DAL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $65.00 $52.6K 942 155 AXON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $600.00 $435.0K 7 90

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding SMR (NYSE:SMR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $858.0 per contract. There were 329 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4551 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BKSY (NYSE:BKSY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.2K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 1133 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1851 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 184 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 14 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $1850.0 per contract. There were 7265 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 809 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EOSE (NASDAQ:EOSE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.3K, with a price of $383.0 per contract. There were 5927 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 792 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NXT (NASDAQ:NXT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $275.0K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 1011 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HON (NASDAQ:HON), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 505 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.9K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 3255 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 331 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 232 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 550 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSX (NASDAQ:CSX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 156 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 165 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.5K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 1157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAL (NYSE:DAL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 156 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.6K, with a price of $526.0 per contract. There were 942 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AXON (NASDAQ:AXON), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $435.0K, with a price of $8700.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 90 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

