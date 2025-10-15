10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $180.00 $160.0K 63.2K 81.8K AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $225.00 $32.0K 4.8K 36.7K VERI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $7.50 $36.6K 3.7K 13.6K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $315.00 $57.6K 1.9K 3.0K CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $250.00 $35.1K 5.3K 1.9K AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $360.00 $46.2K 8.2K 1.7K ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $400.00 $575.3K 11.6K 1.6K CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $32.7K 44.9K 1.5K SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $60.00 $47.5K 6.3K 1.4K FSLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $340.00 $33.2K 2.7K 1.3K

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $160.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 63241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81811 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 4848 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36736 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VERI (NASDAQ:VERI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 386 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 3778 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13623 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.6K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 1987 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3064 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 47 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $765.0 per contract. There were 5367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1993 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.2K, with a price of $1850.0 per contract. There were 8299 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1757 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADBE (NASDAQ:ADBE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 65 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 999 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $575.3K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 11663 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1636 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 44983 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1561 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 6373 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLR (NASDAQ:FSLR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 828 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $4160.0 per contract. There were 2702 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1378 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

