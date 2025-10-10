10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FLNC PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $5.00 $35.0K 8.1K 6.0K RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $75.00 $161.9K 2.6K 2.2K BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $220.00 $33.1K 7.1K 682 AMPX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $14.00 $32.0K 468 231 EOSE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $17.00 $129.0K 1.4K 226 CAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $440.00 $30.1K 1.4K 214 DPRO CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $7.50 $54.0K 5.5K 186 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/07/25 $98.00 $38.5K 195 147 BE CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $85.00 $54.0K 7.7K 97 SSYS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $7.50 $25.0K 54 60

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For FLNC (NASDAQ:FLNC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 133 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1002 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 8102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $161.9K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 2657 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 98 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $1325.0 per contract. There were 7167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 682 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMPX (NYSE:AMPX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 468 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 231 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EOSE (NASDAQ:EOSE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 462 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.0K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 1477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 226 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $603.0 per contract. There were 1499 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DPRO (NASDAQ:DPRO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 189 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 5531 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on November 7, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $98.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 195 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 147 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BE (NYSE:BE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $1800.0 per contract. There were 7758 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 97 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SSYS (NASDAQ:SSYS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 833 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 54 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.