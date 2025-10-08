10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/10/25 $230.00 $100.0K 18.3K 65.8K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $21.00 $39.0K 22.1K 10.0K BMNR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $65.00 $27.3K 13.5K 5.3K CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $74.8K 53.1K 5.0K CIFR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.00 $32.9K 4.8K 5.0K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $220.00 $30.5K 45.5K 4.2K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $260.00 $29.4K 2.3K 3.6K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $400.00 $1.2 million 6.9K 2.9K IREN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $46.00 $37.5K 280 2.2K MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $190.00 $543.0K 2.4K 2.0K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 10, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 18358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65852 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 650 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 22104 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10009 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMNR (AMEX:BMNR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $273.0 per contract. There were 13555 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5315 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 100 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 170 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.8K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 53150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5093 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CIFR (NASDAQ:CIFR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 804 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $41.0 per contract. There were 4878 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 119 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 45546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $294.0 per contract. There were 2332 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3669 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $2460.0 per contract. There were 6906 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2905 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 280 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $543.0K, with a price of $1810.0 per contract. There were 2459 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

