10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $260.00 $38.9K 24.4K 45.7K PLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/03/25 $180.00 $25.0K 8.5K 45.2K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/03/25 $350.00 $31.2K 37.0K 38.5K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $185.00 $55.3K 18.3K 18.7K IREN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $52.00 $52.3K 398 11.8K CIFR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $15.00 $31.5K 12.9K 9.4K QCOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/03/25 $162.50 $41.4K 9.4K 9.0K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $60.00 $100.0K 243.9K 7.5K APLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/10/25 $25.00 $31.5K 2.5K 3.3K TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $290.00 $46.5K 374 3.0K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 10, 2025. Parties traded 173 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 24418 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45726 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $502.0 per contract. There were 8559 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45230 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 106 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 37047 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38597 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 223 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.3K, with a price of $248.0 per contract. There were 18355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18701 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 136 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.3K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 398 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11805 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CIFR (NASDAQ:CIFR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 105 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 12941 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $754.0 per contract. There were 9431 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 105 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 243934 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7570 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APLD (NASDAQ:APLD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 2517 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3341 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 10, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 374 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3098 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.