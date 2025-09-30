10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/03/25 $335.00 $37.2K 22.7K 4.6K AGNC CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $10.00 $87.5K 10.0K 2.5K KKR PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $100.00 $45.9K 3.5K 1.2K HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $130.00 $132.0K 6.2K 1.2K IBKR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $67.00 $39.2K 1.1K 1.0K ALLY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $36.00 $48.2K 1.8K 754 PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $100.00 $34.7K 8 569 ENVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $110.00 $32.7K 6 168 JEF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $60.00 $27.7K 26 145 BULL PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/31/25 $25.00 $69.8K 190 125

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 3, 2025. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 22738 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4648 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AGNC (NASDAQ:AGNC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 199 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.5K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 10015 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KKR (NYSE:KKR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 261 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 88 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $522.0 per contract. There were 3566 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.0K, with a price of $1320.0 per contract. There were 6234 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1249 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBKR (NASDAQ:IBKR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on October 10, 2025. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $67.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 1147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1095 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALLY (NYSE:ALLY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 17 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 710 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.2K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 1805 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 754 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 843 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $3475.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 569 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENVA (NYSE:ENVA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 168 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 168 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JEF (NYSE:JEF), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 168 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 145 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BULL (NASDAQ:BULL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on October 31, 2025. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.8K, with a price of $1075.0 per contract. There were 190 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.