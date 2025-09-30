10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $437.50 $264.8K 7.8K 21.1K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $210.00 $225.6K 7.8K 6.2K WRD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $12.50 $39.8K 15.6K 5.2K RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/03/25 $14.00 $77.3K 4.5K 2.6K DASH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $190.00 $326.3K 1.3K 1.0K F CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $11.85 $81.0K 14.5K 941 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $90.00 $134.4K 4.5K 753 NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $26.00 $27.0K 184 604 LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $55.00 $26.1K 936 455 BBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $80.00 $34.4K 7 150

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 251 contract(s) at a $437.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $264.8K, with a price of $1055.0 per contract. There were 7876 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21146 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 414 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $225.6K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 7810 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6218 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WRD (NASDAQ:WRD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 15674 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5283 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 3, 2025. Parties traded 3869 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.3K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 4596 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 108 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 1072 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 67 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $326.3K, with a price of $292.0 per contract. There were 1300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1072 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 472 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $11.85 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.0K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 14593 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 941 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 261 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 544 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $134.4K, with a price of $247.0 per contract. There were 4542 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 753 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on October 24, 2025. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 184 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 604 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 104 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $251.0 per contract. There were 936 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 455 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBY (NYSE:BBY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.