10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $295.00 $32.0K 1.2K 31.0K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $160.00 $27.5K 6.8K 7.9K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $512.50 $26.5K 1.3K 7.0K BMNR CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $50.00 $31.9K 5.6K 6.8K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $360.00 $169.0K 4.3K 4.4K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $170.00 $36.2K 9.7K 4.0K IREN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.00 $1.1 million 1.4K 4.0K GDS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $32.00 $1.2 million 4.2K 4.0K RZLV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $7.50 $33.0K 2.3K 3.6K CRWV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $120.00 $29.7K 13.6K 3.0K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding ORCL ORCL, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 1255 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31060 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 6899 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7942 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $512.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $534.0 per contract. There were 1303 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7085 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMNR BMNR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 5677 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6806 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO AVGO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $169.0K, with a price of $845.0 per contract. There were 4313 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4458 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $1035.0 per contract. There were 9793 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4052 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN IREN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 126 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 4000 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $292.0 per contract. There were 1415 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4016 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GDS GDS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1850 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 4272 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RZLV RZLV, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 70 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 2378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3679 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV CRWV, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 13661 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3085 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

