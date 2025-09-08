10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $185.00 $43.6K 86.6K 3.3K AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/29/25 $165.00 $30.1K 9.0K 1.2K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $25.00 $87.0K 53.3K 1.1K ONDS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $4.50 $65.0K 4.5K 1.0K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $160.00 $42.4K 29.8K 871 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/29/25 $505.00 $25.4K 4.3K 394 IREN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $17.00 $337.0K 2.4K 350 MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $340.00 $31.5K 5.2K 320 U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $43.00 $30.4K 40.8K 297 MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $240.00 $68.0K 2.6K 231

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 104 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 86653 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $301.0 per contract. There were 9059 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.0K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 53339 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ONDS ONDS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $4.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.0K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 4592 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $429.0 per contract. There were 29855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 871 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $505.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 4324 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 394 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN IREN, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 283 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $337.0K, with a price of $963.0 per contract. There were 2495 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 81 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 5285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 320 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For U U, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 40858 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 297 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MDB MDB, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $4005.0 per contract. There were 2647 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 231 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

