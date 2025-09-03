10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $170.00 $44.7K 33.7K 64.7K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/05/25 $165.00 $53.0K 11.1K 47.5K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $235.00 $75.9K 2.0K 34.4K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $155.00 $31.6K 10.9K 29.1K BMNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $47.00 $45.5K 2.3K 5.9K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $345.00 $39.8K 18.6K 3.9K IREN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $38.00 $201.7K 1 3.0K SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/05/25 $237.50 $56.0K 605 2.3K CLSK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $25.00 $40.0K 1.6K 2.0K HPE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $22.00 $28.5K 23.7K 1.9K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 5, 2025. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.7K, with a price of $263.0 per contract. There were 33757 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64789 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 5, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 11183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47577 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 5, 2025. Parties traded 759 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.9K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 2020 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34486 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 158 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 10993 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29114 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMNR BMNR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 5, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 2335 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5994 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $345.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $447.0 per contract. There were 18669 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3997 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN IREN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 198 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $201.7K, with a price of $1345.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW SNOW, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 5, 2025. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $237.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 605 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLSK CLSK, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 288 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 1613 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HPE HPE, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 135 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 23776 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1997 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

