10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $175.00 $27.0K 43.1K 233.4K PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/05/25 $160.00 $88.8K 17.6K 51.4K CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $100.00 $42.7K 14.7K 22.9K AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $300.00 $26.5K 4.1K 11.9K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $235.00 $35.9K 27.1K 10.0K ONDS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $12.00 $25.0K 0 8.7K IREN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/29/25 $25.00 $42.0K 9.2K 8.2K MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/05/25 $500.00 $110.4K 2.0K 5.6K CIFR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.00 $30.2K 19.0K 5.1K S CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $18.00 $163.3K 13.0K 4.0K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 271 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 43191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 233445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.8K, with a price of $222.0 per contract. There were 17616 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV CRWV, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 146 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.7K, with a price of $292.0 per contract. There were 14761 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22977 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO AVGO, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 94 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 4165 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11987 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on September 12, 2025. Parties traded 116 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 27149 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10044 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ONDS ONDS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 501 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8722 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN IREN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 9268 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8295 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 449 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.4K, with a price of $246.0 per contract. There were 2017 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5606 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CIFR CIFR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 137 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 302 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 19014 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5193 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For S S, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 200 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 471 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $163.3K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 13049 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4046 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

