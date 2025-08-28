10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $180.00 $36.3K 68.1K 211.7K PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/29/25 $155.00 $40.5K 6.6K 18.4K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $170.00 $57.8K 7.4K 12.0K TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $210.00 $50.9K 4.9K 2.9K VNET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $7.00 $80.6K 6.0K 2.5K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $505.00 $38.7K 1.4K 1.8K CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/29/25 $250.00 $50.9K 3.0K 1.6K AVGO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/05/25 $300.00 $248.5K 1.7K 1.2K MTSI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $140.00 $1.0 million 25 1.1K CRWV PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/05/25 $101.00 $126.8K 154 1.0K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 222 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 68117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 211769 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 6637 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on September 5, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.8K, with a price of $289.0 per contract. There were 7474 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TXN TXN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 4994 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2956 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VNET VNET, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 436 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.6K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 6036 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2547 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $505.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $774.0 per contract. There were 1473 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1883 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 3084 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1622 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO AVGO, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on September 5, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $248.5K, with a price of $1657.0 per contract. There were 1767 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1222 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MTSI MTSI, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 1100 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV CRWV, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $101.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.8K, with a price of $317.0 per contract. There were 154 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1071 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

