Credo Technology Group Unusual Options Activity For August 28

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Credo Technology Group.

Looking at options history for Credo Technology Group CRDO we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $83,400 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,476,696.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $150.0 for Credo Technology Group during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Credo Technology Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Credo Technology Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $150.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Credo Technology Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRDO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $40.7 $40.1 $40.1 $90.00 $204.5K 550 301 CRDO CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $41.6 $40.3 $40.8 $90.00 $203.9K 550 501 CRDO CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $40.6 $40.1 $40.2 $90.00 $201.0K 550 301 CRDO CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $40.7 $40.0 $40.16 $90.00 $200.7K 550 150 CRDO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $40.8 $40.0 $40.0 $90.00 $200.0K 550 100

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Credo Technology Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Credo Technology Group's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 514,956, the CRDO's price is up by 0.78%, now at $123.69.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 6 days.

Expert Opinions on Credo Technology Group

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $135.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Credo Technology Group, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Credo Technology Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.