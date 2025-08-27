Smart Money Is Betting Big In AAPL Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Apple AAPL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AAPL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 142 extraordinary options activities for Apple. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 51% bearish. Among these notable options, 31 are puts, totaling $1,904,705, and 111 are calls, amounting to $14,627,799.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $300.0 for Apple over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Apple's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Apple's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $300.0, over the past month.

Apple 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $80.45 $80.35 $80.35 $150.00 $1.2M 3.8K 651 AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $80.55 $80.5 $80.55 $150.00 $805.5K 3.8K 2.5K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $80.65 $80.5 $80.5 $150.00 $805.0K 3.8K 2.3K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $80.6 $80.4 $80.47 $150.00 $804.7K 3.8K 2.1K AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $80.5 $80.45 $80.45 $150.00 $804.5K 3.8K 982

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Present Market Standing of Apple

With a volume of 19,629,785, the price of AAPL is up 0.41% at $230.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Apple

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $251.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $266. * An analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $250. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $245. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $240. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Apple, maintaining a target price of $255.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Apple options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.