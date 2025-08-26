10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SATS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $50.00 $180.0K 1 6.3K META PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/29/25 $750.00 $28.4K 2.0K 3.9K TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $60.00 $50.0K 12.3K 531 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $100.00 $25.9K 6.3K 492 NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $1222.50 $53.7K 13 240 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $50.00 $109.4K 522 137 ASTS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $45.00 $34.5K 443 130 TDS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $35.00 $61.2K 1.0K 125 WBD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $7.00 $57.8K 2.5K 100 GOOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $210.00 $307.6K 297 88

• Regarding SATS SATS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 240 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $180.0K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6337 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META META, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 2062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3945 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTD TTD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 12377 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 531 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU BIDU, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $259.0 per contract. There were 6343 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 492 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $1222.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.7K, with a price of $1790.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE SE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 115 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.4K, with a price of $13678.0 per contract. There were 522 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASTS ASTS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 115 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 443 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TDS TDS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.2K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 1031 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WBD WBD, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 507 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.8K, with a price of $578.0 per contract. There were 2545 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 843 day(s) on December 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $307.6K, with a price of $4395.0 per contract. There were 297 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 88 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

