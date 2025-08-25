Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in NVIDIA

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on NVIDIA.

Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 222 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 53 are puts, for a total amount of $13,680,070 and 169, calls, for a total amount of $15,170,593.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $280.0 for NVIDIA, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in NVIDIA's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to NVIDIA's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $280.0 over the preceding 30 days.

NVIDIA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $6.55 $6.5 $6.55 $182.50 $2.0M 8.4K 2.1K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $6.5 $6.4 $6.4 $182.50 $1.9M 8.4K 6.6K NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/05/25 $14.35 $14.25 $14.3 $170.00 $715.0K 5.6K 2.0K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $15.95 $15.9 $15.9 $170.00 $713.9K 110.7K 2.1K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $6.5 $6.4 $6.45 $182.50 $606.5K 8.4K 6.5K

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with NVIDIA, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of NVIDIA

Currently trading with a volume of 78,058,309, the NVDA's price is up by 1.8%, now at $181.19.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 2 days.

What The Experts Say On NVIDIA

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $224.0.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $240. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $215. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $220. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $225. * In a cautious move, an analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $220.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.