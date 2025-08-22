10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/22/25 $177.50 $210.2K 26.9K 51.2K PLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/22/25 $160.00 $26.1K 12.5K 44.1K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $172.50 $34.8K 2.7K 15.0K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/22/25 $230.00 $38.8K 14.8K 4.9K COMM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $16.00 $29.4K 19.4K 3.5K PANW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/22/25 $177.50 $29.6K 3.2K 1.8K MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $350.00 $36.7K 4.0K 1.1K IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $250.00 $34.4K 5.2K 1.0K RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.00 $85.3K 23.2K 652 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/22/25 $410.00 $360.0K 35 612

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 838 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $210.2K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 26986 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51231 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 12585 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44166 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 197 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 2730 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15055 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 105 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 14840 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4995 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COMM COMM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 327 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 19480 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3589 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PANW PANW, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 3206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1834 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $1080.0 per contract. There were 4028 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM IBM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $344.0 per contract. There were 5239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1018 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT RIOT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 147 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 360 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.3K, with a price of $237.0 per contract. There were 23278 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 652 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APP APP, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $360.0K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 35 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 612 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

