10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $160.00 $81.7K 17.8K 22.5K CRWV CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $115.00 $54.4K 8.8K 8.7K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $175.00 $25.5K 68.1K 4.5K VSAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $17.00 $328.1K 171 1.7K MSTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $0.50 $1.6 million 30.8K 1.4K TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/29/25 $237.50 $27.7K 260 901 NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $65.00 $36.9K 1.0K 731 APP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $400.00 $130.1K 834 726 S CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $15.00 $37.2K 816 706 U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $39.00 $38.2K 1.0K 645

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 230 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.7K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 17870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22596 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV CRWV, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 299 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.4K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 8872 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8769 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 29 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 68174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4587 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VSAT VSAT, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 211 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 1727 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $328.1K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 171 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1727 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 148 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $0.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.6 million, with a price of $33482.0 per contract. There were 30897 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1446 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 189 contract(s) at a $237.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 260 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 901 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NBIS NBIS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 22, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 1008 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 731 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APP APP, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $130.1K, with a price of $655.0 per contract. There were 834 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 726 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding S S, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $186.0 per contract. There were 816 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 706 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding U U, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 86 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 1051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 645 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

