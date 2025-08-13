10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMNR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $60.00 $46.1K 4.6K 14.4K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $18.00 $96.7K 8.3K 7.6K INFY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $16.00 $42.5K 16 4.1K CFLT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $19.00 $31.0K 414 2.5K MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $385.00 $2.8 million 16.1K 2.3K OKTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $130.00 $30.3K 750 1.7K CRWV PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $133.00 $25.6K 397 1.0K DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $145.00 $48.4K 4.9K 1.0K IREN PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $15.00 $58.0K 2.5K 836 CLS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $205.00 $50.9K 316 760

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BMNR BMNR, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.1K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 4627 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA MARA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 556 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.7K, with a price of $174.0 per contract. There were 8351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7664 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INFY INFY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 100 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4136 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CFLT CFLT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 191 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 124 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 414 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2595 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $385.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.8 million, with a price of $2835.0 per contract. There were 16167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2329 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OKTA OKTA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 520 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $896.0 per contract. There were 750 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1771 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV CRWV, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 16 contract(s) at a $133.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $1605.0 per contract. There were 397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1051 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG DDOG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.4K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 4939 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1021 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN IREN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 65 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 2501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 836 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLS CLS, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 140 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 316 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 760 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.