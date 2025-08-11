Spotlight on TransMedics Group: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on TransMedics Group. Our analysis of options history for TransMedics Group TMDX revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $210,960, and 16 were calls, valued at $1,493,625.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $155.0 for TransMedics Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for TransMedics Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of TransMedics Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

TransMedics Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $27.5 $26.4 $26.4 $120.00 $396.0K 1.3K 399 TMDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $20.9 $20.0 $20.03 $130.00 $200.0K 183 106 TMDX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $18.1 $17.3 $17.6 $135.00 $193.6K 38 112 TMDX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $35.2 $32.8 $33.5 $155.00 $167.5K 3 50 TMDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.4 $2.3 $3.4 $150.00 $119.0K 385 0

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. It has developed the Organ Care System(OCS) to comprehensively address the limitations of cold storage. The OCS is a portable organ perfusion, optimization and monitoring system that utilizes technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. The Company has developed and is commercializing a proprietary system to preserve and deliver human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

TransMedics Group's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,433,761, the price of TMDX is up 11.46% at $127.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About TransMedics Group

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $132.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on TransMedics Group, maintaining a target price of $142. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on TransMedics Group, maintaining a target price of $123.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for TransMedics Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.