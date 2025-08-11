Microsoft's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Microsoft. Our analysis of options history for Microsoft MSFT revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $133,540, and 15 were calls, valued at $932,987.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $250.0 and $640.0 for Microsoft, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Microsoft's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Microsoft's whale trades within a strike price range from $250.0 to $640.0 in the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $32.55 $32.35 $32.45 $525.00 $162.2K 1.3K 137 MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $5.35 $5.25 $5.28 $522.50 $105.6K 2.7K 1.2K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $3.45 $3.3 $3.45 $525.00 $103.5K 14.8K 140 MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $89.0 $87.9 $87.9 $450.00 $87.9K 6.2K 0 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/05/25 $17.25 $17.0 $17.17 $510.00 $68.6K 62 80

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

In light of the recent options history for Microsoft, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Microsoft

With a volume of 2,309,558, the price of MSFT is down -0.27% at $520.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

What The Experts Say On Microsoft

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $600.8.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Microsoft, targeting a price of $581. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Microsoft, maintaining a target price of $540. * An analyst from Keybanc upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $630. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Microsoft with a target price of $613. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $640.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.