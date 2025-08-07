10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $110.00 $32.0K 18.4K 28.9K WU CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $9.00 $27.4K 3.1K 3.9K COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $305.00 $79.0K 2.0K 1.6K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $20.00 $42.9K 17.9K 1.4K MA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $560.00 $34.5K 9 1.3K JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $330.00 $392.0K 864 888 OSCR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/12/25 $13.00 $30.0K 547 524 RKT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $10.00 $76.9K 295 200 SEZL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $130.00 $157.9K 616 185 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $115.00 $43.4K 150 123

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For HOOD HOOD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 18410 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28951 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WU WU, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 197 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 687 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 3158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3935 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.0K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 2013 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1673 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI SOFI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.9K, with a price of $287.0 per contract. There were 17911 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1432 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA MA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $560.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $2660.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM JPM, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 225 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 537 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $392.0K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 864 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 888 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OSCR OSCR, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on September 12, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 547 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 524 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKT RKT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 134 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.9K, with a price of $769.0 per contract. There were 295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SEZL SEZL, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $157.9K, with a price of $1584.0 per contract. There were 616 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 185 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST UPST, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 315 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

