10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $165.00 $36.0K 3.7K 107.9K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $177.50 $25.7K 30.0K 60.7K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $177.50 $59.5K 11.8K 26.9K CRWV CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $280.00 $42.9K 37.1K 7.4K U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $30.00 $110.0K 9.0K 1.5K DDOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $120.00 $35.4K 1.0K 1.3K ZETA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $17.50 $29.1K 5.3K 1.3K CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $230.00 $954.0K 630 1.2K BMNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $45.00 $84.7K 7.3K 1.0K APP PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/08/25 $390.00 $68.4K 783 826

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 8, 2025. Parties traded 188 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $192.0 per contract. There were 3736 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 107994 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 153 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 30079 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60744 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 240 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.5K, with a price of $248.0 per contract. There were 11886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26999 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV CRWV, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 1719 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.9K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 37131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7443 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For U U, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 9078 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1536 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG DDOG, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 281 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 1031 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1353 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZETA ZETA, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 163 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $485.0 per contract. There were 5328 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 226 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $954.0K, with a price of $1590.0 per contract. There were 630 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMNR BMNR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 1695 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.7K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 7314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1089 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APP APP, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.4K, with a price of $3110.0 per contract. There were 783 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 826 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

