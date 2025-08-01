10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/01/25 $172.50 $29.0K 26.4K 91.5K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $14.00 $27.8K 15.6K 12.0K MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $16.50 $30.0K 14.6K 4.5K ORCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $245.00 $25.7K 1.6K 3.6K AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/08/25 $172.50 $40.5K 1.9K 3.4K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $24.00 $30.5K 17.0K 2.1K CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $240.00 $76.1K 9.1K 1.8K HPE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $19.50 $44.7K 124 1.5K IBM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/01/25 $255.00 $45.5K 1.1K 1.3K SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $55.00 $43.6K 7.7K 1.0K

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 26431 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 91512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT RIOT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 495 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 15613 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12084 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA MARA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $16.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 14602 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL ORCL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 1654 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3688 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $812.0 per contract. There were 1904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3455 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 1600 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $19.0 per contract. There were 17079 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 82 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.1K, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 9134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1802 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HPE HPE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1502 contract(s) at a $19.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.7K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM IBM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $910.0 per contract. There were 1197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI SMCI, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 59 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $741.0 per contract. There were 7712 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1083 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

