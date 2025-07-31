10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $110.00 $31.0K 4.4K 14.5K RKT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $15.00 $48.8K 4.0K 3.0K JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $300.00 $25.6K 1.4K 1.9K COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $382.50 $26.2K 370 1.2K OSCR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $20.00 $29.0K 17.8K 971 BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $47.00 $34.8K 589 577 SUPV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $29.6K 1.9K 550 GLXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.00 $143.9K 3.7K 424 BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $175.00 $61.3K 562 264 TOST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $50.00 $25.4K 12.6K 191

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For HOOD HOOD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 4448 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14546 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKT RKT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 718 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.8K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 4066 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3025 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM JPM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 1453 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1953 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 1, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $382.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $1325.0 per contract. There were 370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1213 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OSCR OSCR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 580 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 17877 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 971 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC BAC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 790 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 589 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 577 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SUPV SUPV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 169 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 486 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 1972 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GLXY GLXY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 169 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $143.9K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 3713 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 424 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BX BX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 78 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 61 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.3K, with a price of $1005.0 per contract. There were 562 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TOST TOST, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 533 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 23 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $1105.0 per contract. There were 12620 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.