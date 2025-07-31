10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/01/25 $180.00 $59.2K 293.7K 224.8K MSFT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/01/25 $535.00 $46.5K 271 16.2K SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/01/25 $60.00 $54.1K 2.6K 10.0K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/01/25 $175.00 $35.0K 9.4K 7.6K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $235.00 $31.0K 4.8K 5.0K PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $155.00 $39.0K 1.3K 4.7K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $220.00 $2.2 million 7.1K 4.5K APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $370.00 $76.4K 3.3K 2.9K PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/01/25 $152.50 $112.1K 12.1K 1.3K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $40.00 $40.5K 32.0K 1.1K

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 1, 2025. Parties traded 478 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 293769 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 224873 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $535.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 271 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI SMCI, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 497 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.1K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 2661 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10053 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 1, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 9434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7634 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on August 8, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 4889 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5024 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PANW PANW, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 169 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 1392 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4729 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.2 million, with a price of $2750.0 per contract. There were 7192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4537 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APP APP, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 1, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.4K, with a price of $1910.0 per contract. There were 3393 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2988 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 190 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.1K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 12164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1384 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 505 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $81.0 per contract. There were 32013 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1182 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

