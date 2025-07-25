10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $510.00 $44.9K 20.1K 16.9K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $215.00 $25.8K 18.6K 14.1K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $425.00 $47.0K 1.4K 9.0K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $112.00 $31.0K 993 7.4K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $30.00 $43.6K 22.1K 5.9K CRWV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $160.00 $36.4K 2.0K 3.6K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $17.00 $26.0K 1.4K 3.0K FRSH PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $12.50 $129.0K 1.3K 3.0K CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $72.50 $104.5K 10.6K 2.0K U CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $40.00 $25.7K 3.0K 1.3K

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 84 contract(s) at a $510.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.9K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 20165 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16922 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 18632 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 1, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $425.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 1459 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9028 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 166 contract(s) at a $112.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $187.0 per contract. There were 993 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7408 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 539 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 22136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5952 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV CRWV, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 1, 2025. Parties traded 8 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $4556.0 per contract. There were 2042 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3660 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA MARA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on August 8, 2025. Parties traded 237 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 1432 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3030 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FRSH FRSH, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.0K, with a price of $43.0 per contract. There were 1373 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3016 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2050 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.5K, with a price of $51.0 per contract. There were 10631 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2078 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For U U, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 155 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 3075 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1337 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

