10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $55.00 $30.8K 907 3.4K GEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $600.00 $41.0K 627 2.3K HON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $240.00 $112.4K 611 1.8K UNP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $222.50 $74.4K 74 1.1K BE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $25.00 $26.7K 9.0K 856 AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $10.00 $45.2K 11.2K 690 LUNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $14.00 $28.3K 590 429 JOBY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $25.00 $45.0K 951 343 RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $55.00 $54.8K 2.5K 239 BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $200.00 $54.9K 480 161

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding DAL DAL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 25, 2025. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $41.0 per contract. There were 907 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3466 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV GEV, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 410 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 627 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2374 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HON HON, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 57 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 77 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.4K, with a price of $1460.0 per contract. There were 611 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1872 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNP UNP, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 196 contract(s) at a $222.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.4K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 74 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1116 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BE BE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $890.0 per contract. There were 9066 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 856 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAL AAL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 876 day(s) on December 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.2K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 11262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 690 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUNR LUNR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 148 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $283.0 per contract. There were 590 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 429 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JOBY JOBY, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 540 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 951 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 343 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKLB RKLB, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 85 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.8K, with a price of $548.0 per contract. There were 2566 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 239 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA BA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 239 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.9K, with a price of $845.0 per contract. There were 480 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 161 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

