10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $215.00 $160.0K 53.3K 125.3K MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $17.00 $63.5K 9.2K 36.0K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $150.00 $35.2K 10.3K 14.8K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $172.50 $34.2K 20.2K 12.9K ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $45.00 $91.4K 7.3K 7.0K CIFR CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $10.00 $75.3K 8.0K 6.9K MSTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/25/25 $420.00 $341.0K 4.8K 3.7K S CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $18.50 $30.5K 4.0K 2.8K APH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $100.00 $37.7K 2.1K 2.0K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $115.00 $47.9K 2.5K 1.3K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1032 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $160.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 53303 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125342 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA MARA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1980 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.5K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 9285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36032 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 10317 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14855 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on August 1, 2025. Parties traded 151 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $227.0 per contract. There were 20262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12926 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH ENPH, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.4K, with a price of $905.0 per contract. There were 7328 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7065 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CIFR CIFR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3427 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.3K, with a price of $22.0 per contract. There were 8090 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6915 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 246 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $341.0K, with a price of $1378.0 per contract. There were 4839 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3783 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding S S, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 25, 2025. Parties traded 244 contract(s) at a $18.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 4056 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2878 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APH APH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $378.0 per contract. There were 2139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2063 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 461 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.9K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 2576 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1328 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

