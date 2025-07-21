10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $230.00 $41.0K 23.4K 40.5K PDD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $110.00 $34.3K 5.2K 6.0K QS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/25/25 $10.00 $292.0K 2.0K 4.2K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $125.00 $66.9K 12.0K 1.9K YUMC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $47.50 $528.0K 5.2K 1.2K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $54.00 $28.4K 2.3K 1.0K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $33.00 $27.5K 4.6K 907 SG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $15.00 $25.8K 1.4K 321 SBET CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/22/25 $50.00 $53.4K 1 315 JACK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $22.50 $90.8K 379 284

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 23491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 179 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 33 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 5251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6073 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS QS, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 25, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $292.0K, with a price of $292.0 per contract. There were 2038 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4244 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.9K, with a price of $667.0 per contract. There were 12098 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1969 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding YUMC YUMC, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 179 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 1200 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $528.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 5215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM GM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 2327 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1019 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD JD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 60 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 4652 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 907 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SG SG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 543 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $518.0 per contract. There were 1461 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBET SBET, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on August 22, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.4K, with a price of $178.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 315 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JACK JACK, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 88 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 284 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.8K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 379 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 284 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

