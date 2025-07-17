10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $160.00 $55.6K 72.8K 22.6K MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $455.00 $33.0K 12.9K 9.4K HPE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $20.00 $63.3K 88 8.6K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $510.00 $26.8K 2.4K 4.9K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $207.50 $39.0K 6.3K 3.6K CRWV PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/25/25 $165.00 $37.4K 887 3.2K U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $37.00 $28.6K 308 2.2K CORZ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $13.00 $60.0K 22.6K 2.2K MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $120.00 $26.3K 3.7K 1.8K SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $47.00 $26.0K 731 1.1K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.6K, with a price of $1390.0 per contract. There were 72899 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22696 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $455.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 12979 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HPE HPE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2879 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.3K, with a price of $22.0 per contract. There were 88 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8670 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 25, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $510.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $673.0 per contract. There were 2413 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4904 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $207.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 6317 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3669 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV CRWV, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $3740.0 per contract. There were 887 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3265 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For U U, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 461 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 308 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CORZ CORZ, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 22666 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2219 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 47 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 3777 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1880 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI SMCI, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on August 1, 2025. Parties traded 413 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 731 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1190 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.